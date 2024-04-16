Karen Read murder trial scheduled to get underway with jury selection

DEDHAM – Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Tuesday in the high-profile murder case of Karen Read, but the judge is still expected to make several key decisions that could bring changes to the trial.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. The former Boston police officer was found dead in a snowbank outside a Canton home during a storm in 2022.

Karen Read trial set to get underway

Prosecutors accuse Read of fatally striking O'Keefe with her SUV. Read's defense attorneys have argued that she is the victim of a coverup by others, including police. They argue that O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the Canton home, and dragged outside.

Judge Beverly Cannone is weighing around 30 different motions filed by defense attorneys and the prosecution. She heard arguments from both sides Friday during the final pretrial hearing.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but Cannone has still not ruled on all of the motions.

Finding an impartial jury

On Monday, one legal expert told WBZ-TV the jury selection process is expected to be a difficult one. Suffolk University Law Professor Christopher Dearborn said he believes it will be "a long road" to pick a jury that is impartial.

"So the law is that [jurors] don't have to be somebody who doesn't have any opinion or doesn't have any familiarity," Dearborn said. "The law is they have to then be able to convince a judge they're going to be impartial and fair, and you really don't need to go very far from where you are right now to see how hard this is."

Dearborn pointed to the trials of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger as high-profile cases where it was difficult to seat an impartial jury.

Jury selection in Read's case will begin Tuesday inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham and is scheduled to last several days. The trial is expected to take around seven weeks.