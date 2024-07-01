Supporters of Karen Read and John O'Keefe reflect on jury's division

DEDHAM - As a deeply divided jury declared they couldn't reach a verdict after five days of deliberation, supporters of Karen Read and supporters of Officer John O'Keefe were divided in the streets outside the courthouse in Dedham.

State Police barricaded the front of the Norfolk County Superior Court as news of the mistrial arrived. Read was accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer O'Keefe, hitting him with her SUV outside a house party in Canton on January 29, 2022. Read has denied the allegations.

Read supporters believe she was framed

Karen Read CBS Boston

Karen Read's supporters erupted in cheers - then quickly dispersed - after a mistrial was declared in her high-profile murder trial.

"We are not happy it's a mistrial; we wanted Karen Read to be declared not guilty. We know Karen Read is not guilty. A first-grader will tell you she is not guilty," said Read supporter Rita Lombardi. "How do I feel? You know, I feel there was significant evidence by the defense thats howed that Karen Read did not kill John O'Keefe. Karen Read was framed, pure and simple."

O'Keefe supporters say he deserves justice

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. Boston Police

Before the mistrial, supporters of Officer John O'Keefe took their own corner of the court dressed in blue. Some said a hung jury is better than a not-guilty verdict because O'Keefe deserves justice.

"I could not believe that people believe this conspiracy theory because she's clearly guilty, and it makes me really, really sad," said O'Keefe supporter Kim Fair.

Some believe Read killed her boyfriend with her SUV, and others believe she was framed, and that division was reflected in the courtroom - and now no one wins

"For a long time, I believed she was innocent, and I didn't support him. Then over time, I looked further into the evidence, and I realized, oh my god, she's actually, she did it," said O'Keefe supporter Julie Guinto.

