When will the Karen Read murder trial resume? A look at the upcoming schedule

DEDHAM - There is no testimony scheduled for the rest of the week in the Karen Read murder trial, which has been happening for over a month with dozens more witnesses expected in the coming weeks.

According to prosecutors, Read hit and killed her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV outside a Canton home in 2022 and left him to die in the snow.

Read's attorneys allege she is being framed and is the victim of a coverup by several people, including law enforcement. Defense attorneys claim O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside the home, then dragged outside.

The 45-year-old from Mansfield is facing charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty in the case.

What is the schedule for the Karen Read trial?

Following a full day of witness testimony on Tuesday, there are no more court proceedings the rest of this week. When court ended for the day, Judge Beverly Cannone laid out the upcoming schedule.

Next week, there is no court scheduled for Tuesday, June 4 or Friday, June 7.

Full days of testimony are scheduled for Monday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 5. There will be a half day on Thursday, June 6.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reached out to a representative for Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham where the trial is being held to ask why there are so many days without testimony, but has not yet heard back.

Cannone said going forward, she may shorten jurors' lunch break from an hour to 45 minutes. She also said testimony may go an extra half hour until 4:30 p.m. in an effort to speed up the trial.

How many witnesses are left in the Karen Read trial?

At a pre-trial hearing earlier this year, Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally estimated that it would take the Commonwealth about four weeks to present its case. Opening statements took place April 29, and the first witness was called that day.

There has already been 18 days of testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution over the course of more than four weeks.

Going into the trial, the prosecution had a list of 87 witnesses that could be called. So far, over 50 of those witnesses have taken the stand.

The defense has a list of 77 possible witnesses, with 20 of them having already been called for the prosecution.