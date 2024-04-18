Karen Read returns to court for third day of jury selection in high-profile murder trial

DEDHAM – Five more jurors are needed in Karen Read's Massachusetts murder trial as selection continues Thursday for a third day.

Prosecutors allege that in 2022, Read hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe with her SUV during a snowstorm.

The defense says Read is the victim of a coverup and is being framed by several people, including law enforcement. Read's attorneys argue that O'Keefe was instead killed during a fight inside the Canton home where he was found and dragged outside.

Earlier this week, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled that Read's attorneys will be allowed to make a third-party culprit defense. But Cannone said they can't make the defense in their opening statements, and it must be backed by allowable evidence.

How many jurors have been chosen?

Over the course of the first two days of jury selection, attorneys say 11 people were chosen. Four were picked on the first day and another seven on Wednesday.

A jury of 16 is required for the trial, which has drawn national attention. There will be 12 jurors and four alternates.

Cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom during the jury selection process.

What it's like picking a jury

On Thursday, the process will be the same as the first two days. Dozens of jurors will be brought into the courtroom. Initially, the judge will ask them questions as a group. People will be asked to raise their hand to signify if they may have a bias when it comes to a certain witness or topic.

Then, after filling out a 29-question survey, candidates are called individually to talk with Cannone and attorneys from both sides. They are either dismissed, or selected to the jury.

The pool of candidates on Thursday will be about have the size as the previous two days. If the court is unable to fill the last five spots, the process could spill over into next week.

Once a jury is seated, the trial is expected to take 6-8 weeks.