Karen Read murder trial juror frightened for personal safety, asks judge to conceal identities

DEDHAM – An unnamed juror in the Karen Read murder trial told Judge Beverly Cannone that he or she is "frightened for [his or her] personal safety" in a new affidavit filed to the court on Thursday.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die during a snowstorm. Read's defense argues that she was framed by several people, including law enforcement.

Karen Read juror has concern for safety

The high-profile case ended with a mistrial. Attorneys for Read have said in the weeks after the mistrial that jurors unanimously agreed to find her not guilty on two of the charges. They are seeking to dismiss those two charges, citing "double jeopardy."

In the new court filing, the juror writes that they have retained counsel due to their concern for their safety after being a member of the jury in the controversial trial.

Judge Cannone had granted an order to impound jurors' names – to conceal them from the public – which was set to expire on Thursday. That order has since been extended following this juror's concerns expressed to the court.

"Turtleboy" referenced in court filing

In the affidavit, the juror mentions being made aware of "a blogger" charged with witness intimidation connected to the case, but does not mention him by name. The blogger referenced is Aidan Kearney, who writes for TB Daily News under the name "Turtleboy."

"My concerns are not limited to a particular blogger or to a particular 'side' of this case. I am aware that there are other outspoken bloggers, commentators, and groups of people who wished for a guilty verdict on some or all charges against the defendant. I am aware that there have been physical confrontations between the two sides of supporters," the juror wrote.

The court filing includes social media posts by Kearney saying he wants to know the identity of the "[expletive] idiot on this jury."

Juror could hear "Free Karen Read" protesters

The unnamed juror also recalls witnesses in the trial testifying about harassment they have received, and says jurors could "hear protesters outside screaming and yelling" during jury deliberations.

The juror specified that his or her concerns come from a fear that he or she would not be "able to protect myself or my family."

An alternate juror has told WBZ about their experience with this trial, but no deliberating jurors have publicly come forward to discuss the case. In a motion to dismiss certain charges following the mistrial, Karen Read's attorneys have said they have heard from a number of jurors about deliberations.