Watch Live: Final hearing in Karen Read murder trial before opening statements

DEDHAM - A jury has been selected, and opening statements are scheduled to start soon in the Karen Read murder trial. But first, the judge will hear arguments Thursday on several key motions that have yet to be decided in the case.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV on a snowy night in Canton.

You can watch live coverage of the hearings from CBS News Boston in the video player above.

Latest developments in Karen Read case

On Wednesday, the court finished the jury selection process. Nineteen jurors were picked, though they have yet to be sworn in. Attorneys say the plan is to have 12 regular jurors and four alternates for the trial, but it's not clear yet how the court will pare down the number of jurors.

There was also more talk on Wednesday of moving proceedings to another courtroom in the building. The defense says jurors won't be able to see witnesses' faces from the jury box during testimony.

While Judge Beverly Cannone has said the current courtroom setup does not violate Read's right to due process, both sides agreed that the trial will likely begin in a smaller courtroom where only Read's family, O'Keefe's family and the media will be able to watch.

Judge to decide more motions in Karen Read case

There are many motions still before the judge in the case, including what evidence can be used during trial. The prosecution wants to admit DNA results from a piece of hair found on a broken tail light of Read's SUV, as well as blood alcohol content evidence.

There's also expected to be discussion Thursday about whether Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, who appears on the defense's witness list, will have to testify.

When will the Karen Read trial start?

Opening statements are set to start on Monday, April 29 inside Dedham's Norfolk Superior Court.

With 87 potential witnesses on the prosecution list and 77 for the defense, the trial is expected to last six to eight weeks once it gets underway.