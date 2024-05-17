Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 14 begins with McCabe family on stand

DEDHAM – Witness testimony resumes Friday in Karen Read's high-profile Massachusetts murder trial. The prosecution continued to make its case by calling members of the McCabe family to the stand.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of drinking in 2022. O'Keefe's body was found in the lawn of retired Boston police officer Brian Albert's 34 Fairview Road home in Canton.

Defense attorneys Alan Jackson and David Yannetti argue that Read is being framed and O'Keefe was killed during a fight, then dragged outside. They claim Jennifer McCabe played a key role in an alleged coverup.

Matthew McCabe testifies

Matthew McCabe, Jennifer's husband, was out with the group that included Read and O'Keefe at Waterfall Bar & Grill in Canton and said he arrived at Brian Albert's home at 12:20 a.m. He said on the stand Thursday that people inside the home were "just having a good time."

When he resumed testifying Friday, he said he woke up to screaming the next morning shortly before 5 a.m.

"I awoke to the screaming of 'Jen! Jen! Jen!'" he said.

McCabe said he realized the screams were coming through his wife's phone.

"I'm on the phone with Karen. She can't find John," he recalled his wife saying.

McCabe said Read told them she last saw O'Keefe at the Waterfall and had no memory of driving to 34 Fairview. He also said she mentioned breaking or cracking the taillight of her SUV.

Matthew McCabe described his wife Jennifer as very calm during moments of crisis.

"She's the one that can get the room sitting, relax, hold their hand, make them feel comfortable," he said. "I can't do that."

Contentious cross-examination

The defense repeatedly asked McCabe where he saw Read's SUV that night. McCabe had testified Thursday that he saw a black SUV outside Brian Albert's home at one point, and then later noticed it had been moved up the road.

Defense attorney Yannetti asked McCabe if something is funny because McCabe was smiling on the witness stand.

"This is not funny, sir, not at all," McCabe replied. "This has been two years of misery."

What has happened this week in the Karen Read case?

The week started with Brian Albert on the stand for tense cross-examination. He testified that O'Keefe never entered his home the night of his death.

Read's attorneys asked why Brian Albert got rid of his cellphone one day before he was given a preservation order for his data. He testified that he was upgrading his failing phone.

On Wednesday, Jennifer McCabe's daughter Allie McCabe testified about picking up Brian Albert's nephew, Colin Albert, around midnight the night O'Keefe died. Allie McCabe also broke down in tears on the stand detailing online harassment she and her family have faced throughout the investigation.

That set the stage for testimony from Colin Albert, who defense attorneys claim was one of three men who could have killed O'Keefe in a fight. They focused on cuts Colin Albert had on his knuckles about a month after O'Keefe's death.

They also showed social media videos from when Colin Albert was in high school. In the videos, Colin Albert could be heart threatening violence against teenagers from another town. Jackson and Yannetti argued that the videos show Colin Albert is a violent person.

Who is Karen Read?

Karen Read is a 45-year-old Massachusetts woman who was dating O'Keefe at the time of his death.

Read is facing charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty.