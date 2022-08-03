Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Boston, Martha's Vineyard Thursday

VP Kamala Harris will be in Boston on Thursday

BOSTON - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Massachusetts Thursday for two visits.

Harris will meet with state legislators and local leaders in a roundtable discussion on abortion rights in Dorchester around 1 p.m.

After the meeting, she'll head to Martha's Vineyard for a Democratic National Committee finance event.

This will be Harris's first visit to Massachusetts as vice president.

President Joe Biden came to Somerset last month. He held an event at the Brayton Point Power Station on July 20 to announce new climate change actions and then tested positive for COVID the next day.

Harris's visit comes as the Biden Administration takes more steps to protect access to abortions.

The vice president has said she has a "deep sense of outrage" over the Supreme Court's repeal of Roe v. Wade. Her visit is part of a national tour on the issue of reproductive rights.

After the decision, protests erupted in Boston. In July, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill protecting abortion and reproductive rights.