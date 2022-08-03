Watch CBS News
Local News

Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Boston, Martha's Vineyard Thursday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

VP Kamala Harris will be in Boston on Thursday
VP Kamala Harris will be in Boston on Thursday 00:17

BOSTON - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Massachusetts Thursday for two visits.

Harris will meet with state legislators and local leaders in a roundtable discussion on abortion rights in Dorchester around 1 p.m.

After the meeting, she'll head to Martha's Vineyard for a Democratic National Committee finance event.

This will be Harris's first visit to Massachusetts as vice president.

President Joe Biden came to Somerset last month. He held an event at the Brayton Point Power Station on July 20 to announce new climate change actions and then tested positive for COVID the next day.

Harris's visit comes as the Biden Administration takes more steps to protect access to abortions.

The vice president has said she has a "deep sense of outrage" over the Supreme Court's repeal of Roe v. Wade. Her visit is part of a national tour on the issue of reproductive rights.

After the decision, protests erupted in Boston. In July, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill protecting abortion and reproductive rights.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 5:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.