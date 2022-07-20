Watch CBS News
President Biden to announce new climate actions in Somerset visit

SOMERSET - President Joe Biden will be in Somerset Wednesday afternoon to announce new actions on climate change.

Biden will unveil the latest efforts during a visit to the former Brayton Point power plant, which closed in 2017 after burning coal for more than 50 years. The plant will now become an offshore wind manufacturing site.

The president's executive actions include new initiatives to bolster the domestic offshore wind industry as well as efforts to help communities cope with soaring temperatures through programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a White House official.

The actions that Biden announces on Wednesday will not include a national emergency declaration to address the climate crisis - something that has been sought by activists and Democratic lawmakers after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., last week scuttled talks on a legislative package. 

The president had vowed to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030, but that may now be impossible. 

