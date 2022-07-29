Baker signs law protecting abortion, reproductive rights in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Friday to protect abortion and reproductive rights in Massachusetts, roughly one month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The legislation codifies an executive order issued by the governor hours after the court's decision and protects patients and providers from out of state intervention.

"We are grateful for the dedication and compromise demonstrated by our legislative partners to make this important, bipartisan law a reality," Baker said in a statement on Twitter.

The new law also prevents the state from helping other states trying to investigate or prosecute someone for coming to Massachusetts to get an abortion.

The legislation requires that insurance companies cover abortion health care, adds provisions for abortions performed at 24 weeks or later and expands access to contraception in the state.

"Massachusetts remains steadfast in its commitment to protect access to reproductive health care services," Baker said.