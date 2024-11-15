Red Sox, free agent Juan Soto have three-hour introductory meeting

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have begun their courtship of free agent Juan Soto. The Boston brass reportedly met with the outfielder and his representatives in southern California on Thursday night.

The two sides met for three hours in what was seen as a "productive" first session, according to Sean McAdam of Mass Live.

Red Sox hold first free-agent meeting with Juan Soto

The Red Sox contingency of chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, manager Alex Cora, team president Sam Kennedy, and chairman Tom Werner gave a formal presentation to Soto and his reps -- including his agent Scott Boras -- on Thursday night. It was mainly an introduction to the team, and Boston's presentation included a video that highlighted the franchise's history of star players from the Dominican Republic -- Soto's home country -- along with the team's plans for the future and a detailed outline of ownership and Fenway Sports Group, according to McAdam.

No money or contract term was discussed, but Soto was said to be "impressed" with what the Red Sox had to say, according to McAdam.

Who else is Juan Soto meeting with this offseason?

The 26-year-old free agent has several other meetings through next week. The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly got the first meeting with Soto, while the New York Yankees and New York Mets are expected to make their pitch as well. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and two other "mystery" teams are among the eight clubs reportedly in the mix for Soto this winter, with the two New York teams the favorites to sign him.

How much will Juan Soto make in free agency?

Soto is the top free agent available this winter and is expected to sign a massive contract. It's been widely reported that Soto could be seeking a contract longer than 10 years worth more than $500 million. Jon Heyman of the New York Post has speculated that Soto could sign a deal for $630 million over 14 years.

A four-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger, Soto has slashed .285/.421/.532 for his career to go along with 201 homers. He won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, and helped the Yankees make a run to the Fall Classic in 2024.