Jonnu Smith injury leaves Patriots thin at tight end

BOSTON -- With Mac Jones dealing with a high ankle sprain, and with Brian Hoyer leaving Sunday's game early with a head injury, all eyes are on the Patriots' quarterback situation. But it's not the only spot on offense where the Patriots are awfully thin.

Jonnu Smith left Sunday's game in Green Bay midway through the second quarter, after Packers linebacker Rashan Gary fell on Smith's right ankle while the tight end blocked for Damien Harris on a run to the left side.

Smith was listed as questionable to return to the game, but was ruled out shortly thereafter.

The injury left the Patriots with only one true tight end -- Hunter Henry -- on the roster.

While wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey has essentially worked in a blocking tight end role, the Patriots are now lacking true tight ends.

If Smith can't play this coming week, the Patriots could elevate Matt Sokol from the practice squad. Sokol caught four passes for 24 yards in the preseason this year for the Patriots.

The Patriots released 2020 third-round picks Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi this summer, with Asiasi joining the Bengals and Keene signing with the Eagles' practice squad.