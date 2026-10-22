Massachusetts man convicted of inappropriately touching teen on flight to Boston

A Massachusetts man was convicted of abusive sexual contact of a 17-year-old girl during a Boston-bound flight from Puerto Rico in August 2024.

Jonathan Lefman, 48, of Newton, was found guilty of one count of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States following a three-day jury trial, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley announced Thursday.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 12, 2027.

Jonathan Lefman leaves federal court in Boston on February 7, 2025. CBS Boston

Lefman was accused of making repeated sexual contact with the girl who was sitting in front of him during a JetBlue flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Boston on Aug. 30, 2024. Lefman was on the flight with his wife and children, who were sitting in different sections of the plane.

Prosecutors said Lefman repeatedly stuck his hand between the seat in front of him to touch the girl through her clothing. The girl was able to record Lefman with her phone.

One of the girl's family members reported the incident to JetBlue staff after landing and confronted Lefman.

Photos taken by a 17-year-old girl who said a Newton man stuck his hand through the seat on their flight to touch her inappropriately. United States Department of Justice

According to court documents, Lefman initially "claimed he had been stretching and apologized." In an interview with Massachusetts State Police, Lefman was asked if the fingers in the picture looked familiar and he reportedly replied, "Not really, no."

"The defendant repeatedly sexually abused a minor who was simply trying to travel safely aboard a commercial flight," Foley said in a statement. "No one should have to fear being sexually assaulted, whether in the air or on the ground. Today's verdict holds the defendant accountable for his disturbing conduct and sends a clear message that those who prey on vulnerable passengers will face justice."

Lefman faces up to two years in prison, five years to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.