Jonathan Jones, Trent Brown return to practice for Patriots

FOXBORO -- The Patriots got three players back at practice on Wednesday after the trio missed last Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Trent Brown and Sidy Sow were back on the offensive line, while Jonathan Jones returned to New England's defensive backfield for the first practice of Week 3.

That bodes well for New England's offensive line and secondary heading into Sunday afternoon's matchup with the New York Jets.

Jones missed Sunday's game with a ankle injury that limited him in practice last Thursday and forced him to miss Friday's walkthrough. Since he wasn't around to cover Tyreek Hill in Week 2, those duties fell on second-year corner Marcus Jones, who ended up leaving the game early with a shoulder injury.

Marcus Jones was not at Wednesday's practice, so his situation is definitely one to monitor over the next few days. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also wasn't spotted on the field Wednesday, but he has a pretty good excuse: He and his fiancée welcomed a baby girl into the world on Tuesday.

We'll find out more about everyone's status at Wednesday's practice when the Patriots release their first practice report of the week later in the afternoon.

It will be interesting to see how the Patriots configure the offensive line should Brown and Sow (both of whom missed Week 2 with a concussion) return to action this weekend. Brown returning to left tackle should help solidify the line in some respects, but Calvin Anderson was a mess at right tackle last Sunday. Will he get another shot at the spot or will Vederian Lowe move to the right side after protecting Mac Jones' blind side last weekend? Sow could also get a look at right tackle if he's cleared, with guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu returning to action in Week 2.

There is a lot to shake out this week at practice, but at least the Patriots are getting some bodies back as they figure things out along the offensive line.

