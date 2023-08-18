Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Jonathan Jones injury shouldn't keep him out of Week 1 for Patriots

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Jahlani Tavai asking Patriots, NFL fans to help victims of Hawaii wildfires
Jahlani Tavai asking Patriots, NFL fans to help victims of Hawaii wildfires 01:19

BOSTON -- Jonathan Jones has missed the majority of training camp due to an undisclosed reason. While that exact reason remains a mystery, some details have emerged on the nature of his absence.

According to MassLive's Karen Guregian, Jones "should be back before the Patriots season opener."

The 29-year-old Jones is entering his eighth season in New England, after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016. He missed 11 games due to injury in 2021 but returned to start 16 games last year, seting career highs with four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 11 pass defenses.

With the retirement of Devin McCourty, Jones is one of a handful of veteran defensive backs expected to fill the vacancy on and off the field for the Patriots' secondary. Though he's been unable to handle that on-the-field portion for several weeks, it appears as though he'll be able to resume those duties in short order. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 9:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.