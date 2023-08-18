Report: Jonathan Jones injury shouldn't keep him out of Week 1 for Patriots

Jahlani Tavai asking Patriots, NFL fans to help victims of Hawaii wildfires

BOSTON -- Jonathan Jones has missed the majority of training camp due to an undisclosed reason. While that exact reason remains a mystery, some details have emerged on the nature of his absence.

According to MassLive's Karen Guregian, Jones "should be back before the Patriots season opener."

Regarding Jonathan Jones' status, the veteran corner, out since Aug. 4 with an undisclosed injury, should be back before the Patriots season opener. According to a source, the team is being careful with him, but he "seems to be ok" and should be ready to go in a couple of weeks. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) August 18, 2023

The 29-year-old Jones is entering his eighth season in New England, after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016. He missed 11 games due to injury in 2021 but returned to start 16 games last year, seting career highs with four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 11 pass defenses.

With the retirement of Devin McCourty, Jones is one of a handful of veteran defensive backs expected to fill the vacancy on and off the field for the Patriots' secondary. Though he's been unable to handle that on-the-field portion for several weeks, it appears as though he'll be able to resume those duties in short order.