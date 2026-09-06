Joe Morgan, former Red Sox manager known for "Morgan Magic," dead at 95

Former Boston Red Sox manager Joe Morgan, who became famous for the team's 1988 "Morgan Magic" season, has died at 95 years old.

The Red Sox announced Morgan's death on Sunday.

Morgan was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006. Morgan spent 18 seasons with the Red Sox from 1974 to 1991 as a manager, coach, minor-league manager, and scout.

The team's first base coach starting in 1988, Morgan took over as Red Sox manager on July 14, 1988. The Red Sox won the next 12 games and 19 of the next 20 overall. The team won the American League East and went to the American League Championship Series.

Morgan led the Red Sox to another AL East title in 1990.

In four years managing the Red Sox, Morgan had a record of 301-262.

"'Morgan Magic' is forever part of Red Sox lore," Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. "Joe took over in 1988 and gave New England a summer it would never forget. How fitting that, in his final season watching the Red Sox, he saw another team respond to adversity with a remarkable run of its own. Joe gave us one of the great chapters in this club's history, and we will always remember him for it. Our hearts are with his family."

A Walpole, Massachusetts, native, Morgan went to Boston College and signed with the Boston Braves in 1952 as a player. He later managed the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox from 1974 to 82.

"Joe Morgan holds a special place in Red Sox history," Red Sox principal owner John Henry said. "When he took over in 1988, he changed the course of a season and created one of the most memorable chapters in the history of this club. The two division titles that followed only strengthened a bond with Red Sox fans that endured for the rest of his life. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and all who loved him."

Morgan is survived by his four children as well as six grandchildren.