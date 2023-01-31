Joe Mazzulla has very Joe Mazzulla response to being All-Star Game head coach

BOSTON -- When Joe Mazzulla was elevated to interim Celtics head coach last fall, not too many people knew much about the 34-year-old's personality. Now more than halfway through his first season running the show on Boston's bench, his quirks and style are becoming a bit more well known.

So when Mazzulla was asked Tuesday morning what it meant to him to be named one of the two head coaches for the All-Star Game, it wasn't surprising that his response was typical Mazzulla.

"Nothing," he replied in earnest.

Perhaps sensing he should say more, Mazzulla continued.

"Really happy for our staff," Mazzulla said. "I think it will be a great experience for our family. It's really cool, you know, that since this all started that our staff has been able to come together and work hard together and just kind of figure it out. So really happy for them. And it just says a lot about our team. We've been able to sustain a level of play for a long period of time and we just have to continue that. So, blessed and happy for our families to be able to have that opportunity."

With that answer over and done with, Mazzulla was then asked for his feelings on the new rules, where the teams are drafted just before the game begins. It was back to being Mazzulla at that point.

"I don't care," he said. flatly.

When asked how he's supposed to coach that, he just said, "You don't."

And when asked if he's supposed to stand there and "look pretty," he just said, "Yeah, I don't care about those."

Mazzulla did share that he was aware that he'd be one of the All-Star coaches if the 76ers lost on Monday night. But he wasn't exactly staring at the TV and watching with bated breath.

"I was just like, whatever. I was at dinner," he said. "I was at dinner with my wife and a few friends, so I had more important things going on at the time."

While he clearly isn't advocating for any personal glory, Mazzulla gave all the credit to the players and the staff for putting him in this position.

"Like I said, it's more of a testament to the players and to the staff," he said. "The staff being, as hard as they work on scouting and preparation and the relationships that they build with the players. So it's a testament to the staff. And the players have to play the game and they have to win. So I'm blessed that we have guys that work at it, and I appreciate their support, you know, for our staff and for our organization. But if they don't win the games and play as hard as they play, we're not in this situation. So thank you to both of them."