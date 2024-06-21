Friday declared "Joe Mazzulla Day" in Rhode Island

BOSTON -- Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has an NBA championship, and now he has his own day in his native Rhode Island. Friday, June 21, 2024, has been officially declared "Joe Mazzulla Day" in the Ocean State.

Rhode Island governor Dan McKee made the announcement Friday afternoon, shortly after Mazzulla and the Celtics finished parading through the streets of Boston to celebrate the team's 2024 NBA title. (If you missed the parade, you can watch it in its entirety here.)

"Coach - thank you for embodying the spirit of our state through leadership, toughness, and dedication," McKee said on X.

Here is the full proclamation from the State of Rhode Island:

"Whereas, the dedication, teamwork, and unparalleled skill of the Boston Celtics propelled them to their 18th National Basketball Association (NBA) championship banner and a win over the Dallas Mavericks to become the 2023-24 NBA Champions; and Whereas, the franchise is led by head coach and Rhode Island native Joe Mazzulla, who guided the team to a league-best record and is the seventh coach in franchise history to win an NBA title; and Whereas, Coach Mazzulla, the players, the front office, the staff, and the entire Boston Celtics organization have displayed the utmost professionalism and sportsmanship throughout the regular season and championship run; and Whereas, the Boston Celtics have now won the most NBA championships in league history; and Whereas, Rhode Islanders and New England sports fans take pride in and celebrate Coach Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics as the premiere franchise in the NBA. Now, therefore, I, Daniel J. McKee, Governor of the State of Rhode Island, do herby proclaim June 21, 2024 to be Joe Mazzulla Day in the State of Rhode Island and encourage all Rhode Islanders and New Englanders to celebrate the great accomplishments of this team, Coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff, and the Boston Celtics organization."

It sounds like its time for Mazzulla to treat his team and staff to a round of Del's lemonades and some bakery pizza.

Mazzulla led the Celtics to a championship in just his second season as head coach. The 35-year-old became the youngest head coach to win a title since former Celtics great Bill Russell did so in 1970 as a player-coach.

The Celtics went 64-18 during the regular season, and Mazzulla now owns a 121-43 record as the team's head coach.