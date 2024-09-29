Red Sox honor Joe Castiglione ahead of his final game in broadcast booth

BOSTON -- The Red Sox gave Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Castiglione quite the sendoff Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park ahead of his final game on the radio airwaves as the voice of the Boston Red Sox.

Castiglione is retiring after 42 seasons in the Red Sox radio booth, but his voice will forever be attached to some of the most memorable moments in the franchise's history. Castiglione's "Can you believe it?" concluded his final out call for Boston's 2004 World Series title, which ended an 86-year championship draught for the franchise.

That call was played at Fenway Park during Sunday's pre-game ceremony, as was Castiglione's final call for Boston's 2007 and 2018 World Series titles. For the 2013 championship, the Red Sox opted to play Castiglione's call for Shane Victorino's seventh-inning grand slam against the Detroit Tigers in Game 6 of the ALCS, which propelled Boston to a 5-2, series-clinching victory.

There were 19 former players on hand for Sunday's ceremony, including players from each of those four World Series-winning teams and the 1986 squad that made it to the Fall Classic. Among them were Pedro Martinez, Jason Varitek, Trot Nixon, Kevin Youkilis, Rogers Clemens, and Jim Rice.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declares Sunday "Joe Castiglione Day"

Sunday is officially "Joe Castiglione Day" in Boston, as declared by Mayor Michelle Wu.

The Red Sox also gifted Castiglione with "CASTIG" plate from the famous scoreboard on the Green Monster, and made a donation to the Jimmy Fund in his honor.

The home radio broadcast booth at Fenway Park already dons Castiglione's name, as it was named the "Joe Castiglione Booth" in his honor in 2022.

What Joe Castiglione said before his final game

Before taking his spot in the broadcast booth for one final time, Castiglione said a few words to the crowd at Fenway Park.

"Can you believe it? This is overwhelming," Castiglione said with a laugh.

After thanking Mayor Wu for the proclamation and the Red Sox for the gifts, he thanked the organization for "letting me do what I love for 42 years here in Boston."

"On this very weekend in 1983, Carl Yastrzemski stood right here and said goodbye to Red Sox nation. It was the end of my first season on Red Sox radio, and who would have thought I'd be here after 42 seasons to bid the Hub adieu," said Castiglione.

"God has granted me so many blessings and the privilege of calling so many moments in Red Sox history, from Morgan Magic in '88 and especially those four World Series championships in 15 years -- the greatest era in Red Sox history," continued Castiglione.

He thanked his family for their support and sacrifice over the years, and the Red Sox broadcast teams that he worked with over the decades. And, of course, he thanked Red Sox fans.

"I've been so blessed to call Fenway Park my office and my home for 42 seasons, and I'm thankful to the great fans of Red Sox Nation for your trust and support, and for inviting me into your homes, cars, and headphones. I will miss being your eyes and ears, and after 42 years, all I can say is, 'Can you believe it?'"

Castiglione threw out the first pitch ahead of his final game as Red Sox broadcaster

He threw out of the first pitch to Jackie Bradley Jr., with Castiglione joking before his throw that he wanted the 2018 Gold Glover behind the plate because, "Jackie catches everything."

While listeners can hear Castiglione's final call on WEEI, NESN has also announced that it air Castiglione's call for the final inning of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.