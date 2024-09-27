Sunday to be declared "Joe Castiglione Day" before his final broadcast in Red Sox booth

BOSTON -- Before he calls his final game Red Sox game, Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Castiglione will be celebrated by the team -- and the city of Boston -- at Fenway Park on Sunday.

The Red Sox will honor Castiglione's 42-year career as the radio voice of the Boston Red Sox with a pregame ceremony before the season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. That will include Boston mayor Michell Wu designating September 29 as "Joe Castiglione Day."

"Joe Castiglione has been the voice of the Red Sox for 42 seasons, there when the Sox broke the curse two decades ago in 2004 and beloved by generations of fans," Mayor Wu said in a release from the Red Sox. "We're proud to proclaim September 29 as Joe Castiglione Day in the City of Boston, honoring his contributions to the Red Sox, to Fenway Park, and to our entire city."

Red Sox alumni spanning Castiglione's career -- which began in 1983 -- will also be on hand for the ceremony, including Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, Red Sox Hall of Famers Roger Clemens, Dwight Evans, Rich Gedman, and Bob Stanley, as well as Joe Morgan, Jackie Bradley Jr., Brian Daubach, Lenny DiNardo, Keith Foulke, Rich Hill, Bob Montgomery, and Trot Nixon.

Castiglione's 42-season run with the Red Sox is the longest of any play-by-play announcer in the team's history. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2014, and the home radio booth at Fenway Park was renamed the "Joe Castiglione Booth" in 2022. The 77-year-old took his place in Cooperstown over the summer after he received the Ford C. Frick Award, which is given annually by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for excellence in broadcasting.

Castiglione's iconic voice is attached to some of the most dramatic moments in Red Sox history, including the final outs for all four of the team's World Series victories from 2004-2018. He announced his intentions to retire after the 2024 season back on September 15, but will remain part of the Red Sox family in an honorary ambassador role.