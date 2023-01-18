85-year-old Maynard woman charged in hit-and-run crash that injured Acton teen

ACTON - An 85-year-old Maynard woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a teenager in Acton in November.

Joan Hurley is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.

On Wednesday, November 2 at about 6:15 p.m., Hurley's car allegedly struck 13-year-old Junior Soto on Great Road. Police used video surveillance to identify Hurley as the driver.

Junior Soto spent two months recovering at Spaulding Rehab Hospital before he returned home days before Christmas.

Hurley is scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court on March 9.