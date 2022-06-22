Jeter Downs making MLB debut for Red Sox Wednesday night vs. Tigers

BOSTON -- Jeter Downs will make his Major League debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Downs is in the Boston lineup, hitting ninth for the Red Sox as they go for a three-game sweep against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

While he'll be taking his first cuts as a Major Leaguer, Downs will not be playing his normal position when he makes his debut. The 23-year-old will be playing third base for Boston, a position he hasn't played at any level of his pro career. Downs has spent most of his time at shortstop (335 games), with 113 appearances at second base.

That means Rafael Devers will have the night off for Boston. Here is the full Red Sox lineup for Wednesday night:

Jarren Duran, CF Rob Refsnyder, RF J.D. Martinez, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Christian Vazquez, C Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jeter Downs, 3B



Righty Michael Wacha is on the hill for Boston, looking to build on his 5-1 start to the season.

Downs was acquired by Boston in the Mookie Betts trade, coming over from the Dodgers along with Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong. While Verdugo has been a starter in Boston since his arrival and Wong has made occasional appearances in the big leagues, Downs has spent his entire career with the Red Sox in the minors.

In 152 games for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, Downs has hit just .187 with 15 doubles, 25 homers and 200 strikeouts. He has hit just .240 with a .757 OPS over all levels during his career in the minors.