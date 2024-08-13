Jerod Mayo has an interesting punishment for any players that fight during Patriots-Eagles joint practice

FOXBORO -- The Patriots and the Eagles will join together and have a nice little practice session in Foxboro on Tuesday. Pats head coach Jerod Mayo wants to see the two teams focus on football and doesn't want any tomfoolery during the joint practice.

The competition and intensity both ramp up when teams hold joint practices. It breaks up the monotony of camp and lets players hit someone other than their teammates on the practice field. Occasionally, tempers can flare up and boil over, leading to fisticuffs instead of football.

The Patriots and the Packers had a pair of joint practices in Green Bay last summer, and the second day was filled with skirmishes and scraps. Several players were kicked out of the session as six or seven fights broke out throughout the practice.

The Patriots and the Eagles will only practice once ahead of Thursday night's preseason game. Mayo said Tuesday that is by design.

"What I've seen over the years is that second day always get a lot more chippier. You go back and watch the film and say, 'I didn't see that.' Then the next day something breaks out," Mayo recalled on Tuesday. "We didn't want that to happen. We're out here as football players and not fighters. That is our message to the team.

"You don't fight in a real game. If you fight in a real game you get fined, you kicked out. It's the same thing happens here," Mayo added.

Mayo said that he and Eagles head coach Nick Siriani have a plan in place should any tussles break out on Tuesday. Players will obviously be kicked out of the practice, but the repercussions would really be felt in Thursday night's preseason tilt.

"If you fight and you're a starter, you're playing the whole preseason game. If you're not a starter, you won't play at all," said Mayo. "That is my mindset with that."

So it's in everyone's best interest to be on their best behavior on Tuesday, while also going out and having their best practice of the summer. Mayo said that even though the teams won't be tackling to the ground, he and the Pats will be treating Tuesday's joint practice like a game.

