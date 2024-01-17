"Humbling": Jerod Mayo's family proud to see him become Patriots' new head coach

FOXBORO - As Jerod Mayo stepped up to be introduced as the new head coach of the New England Patriots Wednesday the Mayo family sat two rows deep inside Gillette Stadium.

"It's always humbling when you see your children speak a dream and then achieve the dream," said Denise Mayo-Hinds, Mayo's mother.

She saw the makings of a future head coach back when her son first professed his love for football.

"We used to do this thing at our church," Mayo-Hinds explained. "Tell the whole church what you wanted to be when you grow up. And he always said 'I want to be a professional football player.' He was saying it from the time he was 8 years old."

Mayo comes from a football family. He and his three brothers grew up around the game. Their high school coach, Tommy Austin, sat alongside the family Wednesday. According to Austin, Mayo's football acumen stood out long before he became a first round draft pick or Super Bowl champion.

"He was very level-headed," said Austin. "He was a coach on the field. You can go back and see film of him as a junior, even as a sophomore, pointing guys out and reminding them, 'Be here.'"

The decision to become Bill Belichick's successor was not one openly discussed at the family dinner table until recently.

"He held his cards pretty close to himself overall," said Derek Mayo, Mayo's youngest brother. "At the last minute, he let the family in. We were excited."

As the franchise's first Black head coach, Mayo has now cemented a special place in the Patriots' history books.

"To be able to see Jerod penetrating that ceiling, I just believe that it kind of inspires anyone out there that is sometimes hemmed up because of biases that at the right time, God will open up that ceiling," said Mayo-Hinds.

Mayo thanked his loved ones for lessons learned over the years that have helped shape the person, and coach, he is today.

"I really appreciate all the lessons you guys have bestowed upon us," said Mayo. "I still use some of those lessons today with the players and also my kids."