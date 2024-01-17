Jerod Mayo to be introduced as New England Patriots next head coach

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo will be officially introduced as the new head coach of the New England Patriots Wednesday at a news conference with owner Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium.

Mayo has the tall task of replacing Bill Belichick, whom the Patriots "parted ways" with last week after 24 seasons. He'll do so under the shadow of the six Super Bowl banners that Belichick helped bring to Foxboro.

But it's "out with the old and in with the new" for the Patriots, as Mayo will become the youngest head coach in the NFL at the age of 37. He's also the first Black head coach in Patriots history, and the first former player to take over as head coach.

Mayo has no head-coaching experience and hasn't even been a coordinator during his coaching career, which started in 2019 when he was named New England's inside linebackers coach. Mayo held that position throughout last season, though he was essentially running the Patriots defense along with outside linebackers coach Stephen Belichick.

Now the team is all his, and the Kraft family clearly believes they have the right guy in Mayo. He was pegged as Belichick's heir apparent last offseason when there was a succession clause written into his contract, a plan that was bumped up by a year after the Patriots went a disappointing 4-13 in 2023.

While he doesn't have the experience on the sideline, Mayo brings a lot of clout to the position. He was a team captain in seven of his eight seasons and was a two-time Pro Bowler as a player in New England. Mayo's voice is one that is respected in the locker room, and Patriots players have praised his leadership and communication over the last few years. Everyone is now eager to play under him as their new head coach.

Chances are Mayo will be much more open to chatting with reporters -- and giving out some real answers -- than his predecessor was over the last two decades. We'll get our first idea of what he has to offer -- and possibly some insight into what he'll do differently from the Belichick era -- when Mayo meets with the media for the first time as an NFL head coach on Wednesday.