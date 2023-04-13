Norwell's Jennifer Coolidge on cover of Time's 100 most influential people issue

Norwell native Jennifer Coolidge became a fan favorite on "The White Lotus," a role that coincided with the resurgence of her career — and her massive following has landed her on the cover of Time Magazine as one it its 100 Most Influential People.

For the cover story, Coolidge spoke to Time about getting more roles at 61 than she ever did during her 30-plus year career.

"I just find it baffling, absolutely baffling, that this is happening. But guess what? I really like it," she said. "It's like I was like Sleeping Beauty, where I was locked in a box under the bed or something. And now I'm out and it's like, 'Well, I'm sure glad they let me out of that box, because this is way better.'"

Not only has she gotten roles like Tanya McQuoid on the drama series "The White Lotus" and as Jennifer Lopez's soon-to-be mother-in-law in the movie "Shotgun Wedding," she has gets invited to cool parties now.

"People that you don't even know—cool people that I've always respected are inviting me to cool parties and producers and directors that I've admired, I'm actually meeting with them now," she said.

Coolidge's notable past roles include parts in "Legally Blond," "American Pie," "Best in Show" and "A Cinderella Story." But she has recently recaptured the cultural imagination, often being used as a comedic vehicle in memes.

She said her popularity may be due in part to being honest, "even if it's not what you're supposed to say."

"Maybe that's what I'm doing: I'm saying things that you're not supposed to say," she said. "To be honest, sometimes I think it's just because I'm tired."

Also on Time's coveted list in the "Icons" category are two actors who have recently taken the spotlight: Ke Huy Quan, who won the best supporting actor Oscar for "Everything, Everywhere All At Once," and Pedro Pascal, who stars in "The Last of Us," "The Mandalorian" and other series and films.

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was released from Russian jail after more than nine months, was also on the icons list.

The influential "artists" include actor Michael B. Jordan, Drew Barrymore and Coolidge's "The White Lotus" co-star Aubrey Plaza.

The "innovators" list includes newly returned Disney CEO Bob Iger, comedian, director and producer Nathan Fielder, and Kylian Mbappé, the captain of France's men's soccer team.

The "titans" list includes actress Angela Bassett, singer and business mogul Beyonce, businessman and one of the richest men in the world Elon Musk, TV personality and chef Padma Lakshmi, soccer player Lionel Messi and football player Patrick Mahomes.

The "pioneers" includes singer Doja Cat, model Bella Hadid, skier Mikaela Shiffrin and fashion designer Thom Browne.

And on the "Leaders" list, First lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, who is also a screenwriter, new House Minority Leader and leader of the House Democratic Caucus Hakeem Jeffries and other world leaders like President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Time released several covers to celebrate its influential people issue with Coolidge, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and Bob Iger each gracing one.

Earlier this year, Coolidge, who attended Norwell High School and studied acting at Emerson College, was also named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year. The theater organization annually names one woman and one man "who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment." "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk was named man of the year for 2023. The two attended a parade through Harvard Square.