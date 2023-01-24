Jennifer Coolidge named Hasty Pudding 'Woman of the Year'

CAMBRIDGE - Norwell native Jennifer Coolidge, who just won a Golden Globe for her role in HBO's "The White Lotus," will be honored next month with a pudding pot in Cambridge.

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced Tuesday that Coolidge is their 2023 "Woman of the Year." Last week the third-oldest theater organization in the world named "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk as Man of the Year.

The festivities for the Woman of the Year award are set for February 4. Coolidge will lead a parade through Harvard Square, followed by a celebratory roast.

Coolidge attended Norwell High School and studied acting at Emerson College. She was known for her comedic roles in films like "American Pie," "Legally Blonde" and "Best In Show."

Previous Woman of the Year honorees include Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington and last year's winner Jennifer Garner.