Widow impacted by Harvard Medical School morgue crime will still donate body to science

EASTON - The first lawsuit has been filed against Harvard University and the former manager of the Harvard Medical School's morgue for allegedly stealing and selling body parts. The suit seeks monetary damages and says families are suffering severe emotional distress.

Cedric Lodge, the former manager of the morgue, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

One of the bodies may belong to the late husband of Jennie Dunkley. The Easton woman says despite the pain of knowing her loved one's remains might have been involved, she will not join the lawsuit.

She still plans to donate her body to science and doesn't want this episode, as egregious as it is, to overshadow the importance, and benefit of the donations and the program.

Jennie Dunkley CBS Boston

Dunkley knows first-hand how valuable cadaver donations are. Her own sister studied on one as a medical student years ago.

"The respect and reverence and appreciation she had for that cadaver that taught her probably more than all the rest of her medical years combined, sort of stuck with us," Dunkley told WBZ-TV.

That's why she and her husband Barry decided to donate both of their bodies to the Harvard Medical School. He died of cancer in 2018. On Wednesday, she received a letter saying his body may have been involved in the crimes.

She said she felt, "anger, sadness, confusion."

But shortly thereafter, she said something just clicked.

"It's such an important process, it's such a critical humane process that the thought that something could interfere with that or be exploited, that's fine, but not for me," she said.

Barry Dunkley CBS Boston

And with that epiphany came immense resolve.

"I'm going to plan to use whatever platform that I have to reinforce the intention and the benefit of the donation process," Dunkley said.

She was also comforted by the fact that any possible abuse of her husband's remains occurred after its intended purpose.

"The malfeasance happened after the students were done using the bodies, and on the way to the mortuary before it got to the crematorium," Dunkley said.

She understands why people are joining the lawsuit and respects their decisions. For her though, the program and her husband's legacy are what matter the most.

She has already received emails from other widows involved in the case and is also comforted by the growing support network.

If anyone believes they or a family member may have been affected by the investigation, call (717) 614-4249 or email usapam-victim.information@usdoj.gov .