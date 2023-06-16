Lawsuit filed against Harvard, former morgue manager Cedric Lodge over stolen body parts

BOSTON - A class action lawsuit has been filed against Harvard University and the former manager of Harvard Medical School's morgue over the alleged theft of donated body parts.

Cedric Lodge, the former manager of the morgue, is accused of stealing body parts from cadavers donated to the medical school. He then allegedly sold them online. His wife and two of the alleged buyers, including a woman from Salem, were also charged.

John Bozek, the Tewksbury man filing the lawsuit, had his mother Adele Mazzone's body donated to Harvard Medical School when she died in 2019. In the lawsuit, he said her body was one of those "mishandled" by Lodge. The lawsuit accuses Harvard and Lodge of negligence and is seeking monetary damages for Bozek and other families affected.

Several families have already spoken to WBZ TV, saying how shocked and disgusted they were to learn their loved ones' body parts were stolen and sold.