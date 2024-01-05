Jayson Tatum scores 30 as Celtics use 3s, defense to smother Jazz 126-97

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

BOSTON - Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and hit five 3-pointers to help the Boston Celtics run past the Utah Jazz 126-97 on Friday night.

Boston never trailed, led by as many as 36 points in the first half and made 17 3s for the night. The Eastern Conference leaders earned their seventh victory in eight games.

It was Tatum's 14th 30-point game this season. Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points. Jrue Holiday finished with 14.

The Celtics have scored 120 or more points in nine straight games.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Utah, on a road trip to face the East's top three teams, with Philadelphia and Milwaukee up next. The Jazz then returns home to host defending NBA champion Denver on Monday.

Utah tied a franchise-record with 154 points in an overtime win over Detroit on Wednesday but came out flat opposite a Celtics team that pushed the tempo and forced the Jazz into quick, unbalanced shots. Utah shot 36% (34 of 94) from the field and 18% from the 3-point line - both season lows.

Lauri Markkanen had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Utah was at times careless with the ball, turning it over 18 times, which Boston turned into 26 points.

The Jazz dropped to 5-15 on the road.

The Celtics were the aggressors early, scoring the game's first 10 points. Utah had its first two shots of the night blocked and missed its first nine attempts, falling behind 12-2.

Boston ended the opening period with a 30-15 lead, punctuated by Holiday's 28-foot buzzer-beater. Utah shot just 18% in the quarter, going 1 for 12 from 3.

