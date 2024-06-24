Jaylen Brown offering "big reward" for ring he lost during Celtics parade

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown is asking Boston fans for some help -- and offering up a big reward -- after the Celtics guard lost a ring during the team's championship parade through the city on Friday.

Brown took to Instagram over the weekend to say that he lost his ring while on a duck boat celebrating the Celtics' 2024 NBA championship. The missing ring has Brown's personal brand "7uice" printed on the middle and is surrounded by diamonds.

If you found the ring during Friday's festivities, Brown is offering up a "big reward" for its return.

"Big reward for whoever find this ring," Brown wrote on his Instagram story. "Lost it at the parade if you find it (let me know) please."

It's unclear what the reward will be for anyone who finds the ring. But Brown is about to start his supermax contract with the Celtics that is worth nearly $300 million, so he'll be able to afford a hefty reward.

Brown and his Celtics teammates had a blast parading through Boston on Friday, with over one million fans coming out to celebrate the franchise's 18th title. The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the NBA Finals, with Brown earning MVP honors for the series.

Brown will get his new championship ring from the Celtics in a few months, as its customary for defending champions to receive their rings on opening night. But for now, Brown is asking Boston fans for help finding his own pierce of jewelry.