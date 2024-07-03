Jaylen Brown has major surprise for fans who found ring he lost during Boston Celtics parade

Jaylen Brown surprises fans who found ring he lost at Celtics parade

BOSTON – Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had a big surprise for two fans who helped reunite him with a ring that he lost during the team's duck boat parade last month.

Days after the Celtics championship parade that drew over one million people to the city, Brown put out word that he had lost his personal brand "7uice" ring that's covered in diamonds.

"Big reward for whoever find this ring," Brown posted on social media at the time.

Jaylen Brown reunited with lost ring

On Tuesday, Brown provided an update that the story had a happy ending.

"Got it back thank you to Luke and Adi," Brown posted, adding that he'd be giving the fans courtside tickets to the Celtics' ring ceremony this fall.

The fans met up with someone representing the world champion and were given one of Brown's jerseys for their efforts.

Huge surprise for fans who found "7uice" ring

But there was an even bigger surprise for the fans. In a video posted to social media, Brown is seen hopping out of an SUV and greeting the fans himself to thank them.

He delivered an autographed basketball and gave them the tickets himself. Brown tried to fly under the radar by tightening the hood of his sweatshirt and donning a pair of sunglasses.

The fans tried to tell Brown that he didn't need to do anything for them, but he insisted on the gift.

"One act of kindness is what we need. So we appreciate you," Brown said.

The Celtics star then posed for a picture with the fans.