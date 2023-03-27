Jaylen Brown named Eastern Conference's Player of the Week

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown looks a lot like the Phantom of the Opera with his protective mask, and he's been putting on quite the show for the Boston Celtics as of late. His excellent efforts from the last week were rewarded by the NBA on Monday.

Brown went on an absolute tear for the Celtics last week, scoring a boatload of points while leading Boston to a perfect 3-0 record. On Monday, he was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Brown, who has been sporting a mask to protect a facial contusion that he suffered last month, averaged 31.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for Boston in wins over the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics' average margin of victory in those three wins was 31 points.

Brown dropped his 31.7 points per game off 56 percent shooting overall and 39.1 percent from 3-point range. He was the only player in the East to average at least 30 points while shooting better than 55 percent from the field and 39 percent from downtown over the last week, and Brown's 95 points scored were tied for the most in the conference.

The 26-year-old is on quite the hot streak at the moment, scoring at least 24 points in eight straight games. It's the second-longest active streak in the NBA, with the Celtics going 6-2 thanks to Brown's all-around dominance.

This marks the third time in his career that Brown has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He's the third member of the Celtics to take home the honor this season, joining Derrick White (2/12) and Jayson Tatum (10/23).