Javelin-throwing teen from Massachusetts is already winning big and getting scouted by colleges

A student-athlete from Boxford, Massachusetts is already getting the attention of colleges for his impressive javelin throwing skills.

Adam Toleos, a 16-year-old student at Masconomet Regional High School, is following in the footsteps of his father and brother. His father, and current coach, Aaron has been throwing javelin for decades, in addition to coaching track at Gordon College and the Masconomet Youth Program. His brother James is a rising senior at Union College, where he throws javelin for their track and field team.

Father and brother also throw javelin

"I like the family to be together and be doing activities together but also learning qualities from doing a sport," said Aaron Toleos. "Discipline and hard work and then when it starts paying off like it has for my kids over time, it really teaches them a lesson and makes me feel really rewarded for being there for them and being their coach."

Toleos is taking the competition to a whole new level. After competing in the Junior Olympics, he's now a two-time All-American as a sophomore in high school, taking eighth place overall in the 17 and 18-year-old division with a 163-foot long toss.

Hopes to compete in Olympics

"I've got all the medals on the wall at my house," said Toleos. "It's just feeling like all my hard work has been paying off."

Toleos, who's been throwing javelin since first grade, has big plans for his javelin throwing skills. He's already being scouted by Division I colleges and already hitting Division I lengths at 16 years old and about 100 feet off from Olympic averages. And one day he hopes to make it to the biggest stage in track and field.

"Ultimate goal Olympics, definitely, it's been my dream since I was a kid, so that would be great," said Toleos.