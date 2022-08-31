Jason McCourty does live TV hit from hospital bed after undergoing appendectomy

BOSTON -- Jason McCourty's new career on television was off to a pretty smooth start ... right up until this week.

The recently retired NFL cornerback missed work at his new job as a co-host of "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday, but he had a pretty good excuse.

After feeling some pain on Tuesday, McCourty ended up heading to the emergency room. Not long after, he was undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

But the 35-year-old McCourty is forever a football player, so he made sure to pop in to "GMF" before the show ended on Wednesday morning.

McCourty recapped his "crazy" experience from the previous 24 hours.

"After the show [on Tuesday], I said to you guys, 'Hey, I'm still kind of down, but I made it through.' Go home, take a nap, 'When I wake up, I'll feel better.' Didn't happen," McCourty said. "Go back to the doctor, they're like, 'You probably should go to the emergency room. Came into the emergency room, did the scan all of that stuff, appendix needs to come out, surgery last night, recovering today. So surgery number nine."

Do not question this man's commitment!@JasonMcCourty just joined #GMFB for a surprise visit live 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙗𝙚𝙙 🏥 pic.twitter.com/4XNpuTGERN — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 31, 2022

Jason was in good enough spirits to joke that his twin brother, Devin, was also experiencing some inner turmoil at the same time.

"Dev's stomach is killing him, too," Jason said. "He's feeling my pain. He's up there in New England. He's agonizing on who the offensive coordinator is going to be, so his stomach is killing him as well."

Jason also tweeted that Devin should use the surgery as an excuse to miss practice on Wednesday, though that one may be a difficult sell for Bill Belichick.