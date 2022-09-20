Jamie Collins makes free-agent visit to Patriots

Sports Final: Week 2 win over Steelers gives Patriots fans a reason to be happy

BOSTON -- A familiar face was in Foxboro on Tuesday, as free-agent veteran linebacker Jamie Collins visited the Patriots as a free agent on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Collins, 32, was drafted by the Patriots in the 2013 draft. He was traded away in 2016, returned to New England for a year in 2019, and then came back last season after getting released by Detroit.

In total, Collins has played in 122 regular-season games, with 76 of them coming as a member of the Patriots. Last year, he recorded 20 total tackles with one sack and one interception in his 10 games with the Patriots.

Collins was a Second Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler back in 2015, and he won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014.

The Patriots also announced that they have signed tight end Scotty Washington to the practice squad and released rookie tight end Jalen Wydermyer from the practice squad.