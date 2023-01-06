Watch CBS News
Local News

Jamaica Plain home invasion, sex assault suspect represents himself in court appearance

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Lynn man accused of raping, robbing woman in Jamaica Plain appears in court
Lynn man accused of raping, robbing woman in Jamaica Plain appears in court 00:33

BOSTON -- A Lynn man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a home invasion in Jamaica Plain is now representing himself. Fifty-five-year-old Washington Pearson appeared in court on Friday where he filed motions for dismissal.

A judge ruled the case will go to a grand jury.

Pearson is charged with attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery, assault to rape, and breaking and entering.  

According to police, Pearson broke into the victim's home on the Arborway in October then strangled, raped and robbed her.

Police arrested Pearson last month in Norfolk, Virginia. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 5:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.