Jamaica Plain home invasion, sex assault suspect represents himself in court appearance

Lynn man accused of raping, robbing woman in Jamaica Plain appears in court

BOSTON -- A Lynn man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a home invasion in Jamaica Plain is now representing himself. Fifty-five-year-old Washington Pearson appeared in court on Friday where he filed motions for dismissal.

A judge ruled the case will go to a grand jury.

Pearson is charged with attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery, assault to rape, and breaking and entering.

According to police, Pearson broke into the victim's home on the Arborway in October then strangled, raped and robbed her.

Police arrested Pearson last month in Norfolk, Virginia.