Jakobi Meyers, Rhamondre Stevenson both active for Patriots vs. Raiders
LAS VEGAS – The Patriots have a critical showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and they will have a pair of offensive weapons at their disposal.
Both Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson will be active for the game.
Earlier on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Meyers, who has been dealing with a concussion he suffered during the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills, was expected to play. Stevenson had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury after leaving the team's win over the Cardinals last week, with Rapoport saying the back had a "good chance" to play.
For the Raiders, NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs was questionable with quad and hand injuries, but he was active -- as Rapoport said was expected.
For the Patriots, Damien Harris is out, as he's still working back from his thigh injury. Jalen Mills and Jack Jones are among the six inactive players. The complete inactive lists are below.
PATRIOTS
CB Jack Jones
DT Sam Roberts
CB Jalen Mills
S Joshuah Bledsoe
RB Damien Harris
WR DeVante Parker
RAIDERS
G Alex Bars
CB Rock Ya-SIn
DE Tashawn Bower
DT Andrew Billings
DT Neil Farrell
T Jackson Barton
G Netane Muti
for more features.