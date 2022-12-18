Jakobi Meyers, Rhamondre Stevenson both active for Patriots vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS – The Patriots have a critical showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and they will have a pair of offensive weapons at their disposal.

Both Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson will be active for the game.

Earlier on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Meyers, who has been dealing with a concussion he suffered during the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills, was expected to play. Stevenson had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury after leaving the team's win over the Cardinals last week, with Rapoport saying the back had a "good chance" to play.

For the Raiders, NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs was questionable with quad and hand injuries, but he was active -- as Rapoport said was expected.

For the Patriots, Damien Harris is out, as he's still working back from his thigh injury. Jalen Mills and Jack Jones are among the six inactive players. The complete inactive lists are below.

PATRIOTS

CB Jack Jones

DT Sam Roberts

CB Jalen Mills

S Joshuah Bledsoe

RB Damien Harris

WR DeVante Parker

RAIDERS

G Alex Bars

CB Rock Ya-SIn

DE Tashawn Bower

DT Andrew Billings

DT Neil Farrell

T Jackson Barton

G Netane Muti