Watch CBS News
Sports

Jakobi Meyers downgraded to out versus Packers

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Patriots 1st Down: How can Pats pull off an upset over Packers in Green Bay?
Patriots 1st Down: How can Pats pull off an upset over Packers in Green Bay? 00:55

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Mac Jones won't be the only key member of the Patriots missing on Sunday in Green Bay.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will be absent for a second straight week with a knee injury.

Meyers was limited in practice this week and listed as questionable on the final injury report. On Saturday, the team downgraded him to out against the Packers.

New England has a difficult task at Lambeau Field as they face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers with backup Brian Hoyer getting the start in place of an injured Jones.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 9:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.