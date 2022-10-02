Jakobi Meyers downgraded to out versus Packers

Patriots 1st Down: How can Pats pull off an upset over Packers in Green Bay?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Mac Jones won't be the only key member of the Patriots missing on Sunday in Green Bay.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will be absent for a second straight week with a knee injury.

Meyers was limited in practice this week and listed as questionable on the final injury report. On Saturday, the team downgraded him to out against the Packers.

New England has a difficult task at Lambeau Field as they face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers with backup Brian Hoyer getting the start in place of an injured Jones.