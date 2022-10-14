Watch CBS News
Patriots won't have to deal with Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward on Sunday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots are catching a pretty big break in their Week 6 clash with the Browns. Cleveland will be without defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward, both of whom were ruled out on Friday.

The Patriots will now face a Cleveland defense that is missing two of its most important players. Clowney has only 1.5 sacks on the season, but he is a big part of the Cleveland pass rush opposite Myles Garrett. He figured to be a big test of Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn on Sunday, but Clowney is now out for this weekend's tilt after adding knee and elbow injuries to his already sprained ankle during last Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Ward, meanwhile, suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter against the Chargers and did not practice at all this week. His absence leaves the Browns without their top corner, with A.J. Green set to take over for Ward, who has one interception and a fumble recovery on the season.

Both New England and Cleveland enter Sunday's game at 2-3 on the season.

