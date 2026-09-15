Jacob deGrom strikes out 8 to lead Rangers over Red Sox 4-2 in series between playoff contenders

Jacob deGrom struck out eight in five innings, Corey Seager had a two-run single and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night in a series opener between playoff contenders.

All-Star closer Jacob Latz, the fourth Texas reliever, got the five outs for his 30th save in 33 chances after deGrom (11-9) needed 92 pitches while giving up two runs. Latz struck out pinch-hitter Andruw Monasterio with the bases loaded to end the eighth.

Texas (75-76) stayed within one game of AL West-leading Houston (76-75) after the Astros also won Tuesday. The Rangers moved ahead of Toronto (75-77), which lost to Detroit, to stay within 1 1/2 games of Cleveland (77-75) for the third and final wild card.

Boston (82-69) is second in the wild-card race, 5 1/2 games ahead of the Guardians.

Red Sox starter Patrick Sandoval (1-6) struck out his first four batters but was done after allowing four runs in 2 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out five and walked two.

Elias Díaz hit a two-run double into the left-field corner with two outs in the second to put Texas ahead. Sandoval walked the next two batters and Seager's high popup tipped off the extended glove of shortstop Trevor Story in short left as the Rangers extended the lead to 4-0.

Seager, who had another single in the fifth, had multiple hits for the 12th time in 27 games since Aug. 15.

Boston No. 9 batter Nick Sogard hit a two-run homer in the third.

The Red Sox failed to score after loading the bases without a hit in the fifth. They had a batter hit by a pitch, another that reached on a catcher's interference call and a two-out walk before Adley Rutschman's inning-ending groundout.

Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.62) is set to match the MLB lead with his 32nd start in the middle game Wednesday night. Rookie LHP Jake Bennett (9-7, 3.69) pitches for the Red Sox.