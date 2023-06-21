Guardsman Jack Teixeira to be arraigned on federal charges in document leaking case

BOSTON – Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking classified military documents online, will be arraigned Wednesday on federal charges.

Teixeira was arrested in April and charged by criminal complaint with retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or materials.

He was indicted on six federal counts last week.

The Dighton man pleaded not guilty to the original charges.

Teixeira is currently being held without bail.