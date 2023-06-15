Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira indicted for leaking classified military information

BOSTON - An Air National Guardsman from Dighton has been indicted by a federal grand jury for leaking classified military information online.

Jack Teixeira was indicted for unlawful disclosure of classified national defense information. He was arrested back in April and charged by criminal complaint with retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or materials.

"As laid out in the indictment, Jack Teixeira was entrusted by the United States government with access to classified national defense information — including information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared," said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement. "Teixeira is charged with sharing information with users on a social media platform he knew were not entitled to receive it. In doing so, he is alleged to have violated U.S. law and endangered our national security."

Teixeira remains behind bars in federal custody.