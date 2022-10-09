Jack Jones comes down with another impressive interception against Lions

FOXBORO -- The legend of Jack Jones continues to rise in New England. The rookie corner didn't get the start Sunday against the Lions, but still made his presence known early in the contest with a great interception to keep Detroit off the scoreboard.

With Jared Goff and the Lions in the red zone, Jones read a pass to Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson perfectly and came down with his second interception of his career. Hockenson wasn't even Jones' assignment on the play, but he broke off and plucked the pass out of the air before it could get to the tight end, who also had linebacker Jahlani Tavai all over him.

Jones showed some great body control on the pick along the sideline, and made sure that he got both feet inbounds. He looked like a wide receiver on the play.

It was been quite the two-week stretch for Jones, whom the Patriots drafted in the fourth round out of Arizona State. Last week in Green Bay, he picked off Aaron Rodgers and returned it for a touchdowns just ahead of halftime, becoming one of just four players to come down with a pick-six against the Packers quarterback.

Now the rookie has picks in back-to-back games, as he continues his rise in the New England secondary. Jones is the first Patriots rookie with an interception in back to back games since 2013, when Logan Ryan and Duron Harmon both accomplished the feat.