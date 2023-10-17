Jack Jones, Demario Douglas practice for Patriots on Tuesday

Sports Final: Is there any hope for the 1-5 Patriots.

FOXBORO -- The 1-5 Patriots had some good news, and some bad news, on Tuesday as they practiced for the first time of Week 7.

The good news first: Cornerback Jack Jones returned to practice, opening his 21-day window for the team to activate him off IR. Jones has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that he suffered ahead of Week 1, and had to sit out the first six games of the season. He could potentially be back in the depleted New England secondary this weekend when the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Receiver Demario Douglas was also out there on Tuesday, after he missed Sunday's loss in Las Vegas with a head injury. His presence on Tuesday suggests that the rookie has cleared concussion protocol, and should also be able to play Sunday against Buffalo.

Now to the bad news. There were eight players missing from the practice, including running back Rhamondre Stevenson, tight end Hunter Henry, rookie defensive lineman Keion White, and linebacker Josh Uche.

Stevenson briefly left Sunday's game with a head and ankle injury in the second half, but returned to score a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Raiders. White left early in the contest with a head injury, and Uche suffered a foot injury in the loss.

And Jack Jones' return is all the more important with fellow corner Jonathan Jones missing on Tuesday, after the veteran left Sunday's game in Vegas with an ankle injury. His departure left the Patriots relying on Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade as their primary corners against the Raiders.

#Patriots Tuesday practice- media viewing



On hand:



Jack Jones(on IR, video below) and Pop Douglas(concussion)



Not seen:



38 Stevenson

85 Henry

77 Brown

7 Juju

31 Jon Jones

99 White

92 Godchaux

55 Uche @wbz pic.twitter.com/eFqVVPEAH6 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 17, 2023

The Patriots don't usually practice on Tuesday, but have now done so the last two weeks in an attempt to turn things around. The team will release its first injury report of the week on Wednesday.

