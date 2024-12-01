Jabrill Peppers returning for Patriots on Sunday vs. Colts

Patriots defense needs to step up to close out the season, especially in the pass rush

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots will have safety Jabrill Peppers back on the field for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Peppers is active for New England for the first time since Week 4.

Peppers has been out for nearly two months following his arrest for a domestic dispute in early October. He was removed from the Commissioner's Exempt list on Monday and returned to practice on Tuesday.

Peppers is still facing assault and battery and drug charges from his arrest, and has a trial date set for Jan. 22. But the Patriots feel comfortable enough with what they found in their own in-house investigation into the matter that Peppers has been cleared to return to action, according to Mass Live's Karen Guregian. Peppers revealed earlier in the week that he spoke with team owner Robert Kraft before his return to practice.

Interestingly enough, Peppers no longer had a captain's patch on his jersey on Sunday.

On the field, Peppers should help a disappointing New England defense against Indianapolis' run-heavy attack on Sunday. In his four games this season, the hard-hitting safety has racked up 23 total tackles, an interception, and two passes defended.

Deatrich Wise returning after two-game absence

The New England defense will also get captain Deatrich Wise back along the defensive line. The defensive end -- who has five sacks this season -- missed the last two games with a foot injury.

Wide receiver DeMario Douglas, who was one of nine Patriots listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, is also good to go despite battling an ankle injury during the week in practice.

Patriots inactives against Colts

With Peppers returning, Marte Mapu is inactive for the Patriots on Sunday. That leaves Kyle Dugger, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Dell Pettus as New England's safeties on Sunday, in addition to Peppers.

Here's the full list of New England's inactives for Sunday's game:

G Lester Cotton

WR K.J. Osborn

LB Marte Mapu

T Jaquelin Roy

DE Titus Leo

G Tyrese Robin

QB Joe Milton III

