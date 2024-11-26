Jabrill Peppers, facing assault and drug charges, returns to practice for New England Patriots

FOXBORO – New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers spoke to reporters on Tuesday and returned to the practice field for the first time following his October arrest on assault and battery and drug charges in Massachusetts.

Jabrill Peppers returns to practice

Peppers was arrested October 5 following an altercation. A woman told police that Peppers hit her, choked her and pushed her down the stairs.

He was charged with assault and battery on an intimate partner, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B drug.

The veteran safety pleaded not guilty and his attorney has said there is evidence that "completely contradicts" the alleged victim's story.

On Monday, Peppers was removed from the Commissioner Exempt List, which he was place on October 9. As a result, Peppers is now eligible to practice with the team and could play as early as Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Extremely thankful. It's Thanksgiving. There's a lot to be thankful for right now. Just happy to be back around the guys, happy to be back around the building, happy to get back to doing what I love to do," Peppers told reporters on Tuesday.

After meeting with reporters, Peppers was on the practice field with his teammates during the portion that was open to the media.

Will Jabrill Peppers play?

Head coach Jerod Mayo was asked if Peppers would play on Sunday.

"Look, we put the statement out yesterday from an organizational standpoint of how we want to let this process work itself out. Look, when Pep is ready to go, hopefully we can get him to the game," Mayo said. "He's off the list. I anticipate him being able to practice. At some point in time we'll get to that bridge when we get there."