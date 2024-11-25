Jabrill Peppers removed from Commissioner Exempt List, can now return to Patriots

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers has been removed from the Commissioner Exempt List, the NFL announced Monday. Peppers was placed on the list back on Oct. 9 following his arrest for assault and battery and drug possession in Braintree.

Peppers, 29, is now eligible to rejoin the Patriots and participate in all team activities -- which includes playing in games. The safety has missed New England's last nine games since his arrest in October.

Jabrill Peppers' Arrest, Charges

Peppers was arrested by Braintree police after they responded to an altercation between two people on Saturday, Oct. 5 around 4 a.m. According to court documents, a woman told police that Peppers hit her, choked her, took off her clothing, and put her outside.

She reported that Peppers choked her at least six times, and also accused him of pushing her down the stairs. Police said she refused to go to a hospital and was treated at the home for her injuries.

Peppers was charged with assault and battery on an intimate partner, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and strangulation. He was also charged with possession of a Class B drug after a white powder found in his wallet tested positive for cocaine.

Peppers pleaded not guilty to those chargers during a hearing on Oct. 7 and was released on $2,500 bail.

"We have evidence that completely contradicts the alleged victim's story. I expect my client to be fully exonerated," attorney Marc Brofsky told reporters after Peppers' hearing.

Peppers has a jury trial set for Jan. 22.

Who is Jabrill Peppers?

Peppers was initially drafted by the Browns in 2017 and spent two seasons in Cleveland before being traded to the New York Giants. He signed with the Patriots in free agency in 2022, and signed a three-year extension with the team worth up to $30 million last July.

Peppers was named a Patriots team captain for the 2024 season, and has one interception and 23 combined tackles over four games this year. He hasn't played since New England's loss to the 49ers in San Francisco on Sept. 29.

The Patriots will host their first practice of Week 13 on Tuesday in Foxboro, leading up to this weekend's game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.