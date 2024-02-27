Richard Abath, security guard tied up during Gardner Museum art heist, dies at 57

BOSTON – Richard Abath, one of two security guards tied up during the now infamous art heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, has died at 57 years old.

A family attorney confirmed to WBZ-TV that Abath died peacefully at home last week.

More than $500 million worth of paintings were stolen from the museum in the early morning hours of March 18, 1990. The art included works by Rembrandt, Degas, Manet and Vermeer.

An empty frame hangs in the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where a painting was stolen. The art heist has become a well-known crime. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Empty frames remain on the museum walls.

The night of the heist, investigators say thieves disguised as Boston police officers convinced Abath and the other security guard to let them into the museum by claiming they were responding to a disturbance.

Two guards at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, including Richard Abath, pictured at right. FBI

Once inside, the two men tied up Abath and the second guard. The suspects never showed any weapons, and no panic button was ever activated.

Abath has long denied having any involvement in the heist.

In 2013, Abath told the Boston Globe that federal investigators had said "we've never been able to eliminate you as a suspect."

A $10 million reward has been offered for the return of the stolen art.