Gardner Museum art heist happened 33 years ago

BOSTON - While Boston was celebrating St. Patrick's Day 33 years ago, thieves were about to embark on what has become the largest unsolved art theft in history.

It was just after midnight when thieves disguised as Boston police officers convinced two security guards to let them into the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. The guards were then tied up in the museum basement, and over the next 81 minutes the thieves got away with 13 pieces of art.

The missing art, which includes works by Rembrandt, Degas, Manet and Vermeer, is estimated to be worth at least $500 million. The empty frames remain at the museum.

The museum is offering a $10 million reward for any information that leads to the return of the stolen works.